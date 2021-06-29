QS Investors LLC Increases Stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Forestar Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Forestar Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 32.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

FOR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $287.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.