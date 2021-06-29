Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,127 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,153 shares during the period.

SCHH opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

