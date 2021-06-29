QS Investors LLC Trims Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,403,000 after buying an additional 416,948 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,896,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,415,000 after buying an additional 105,012 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after buying an additional 1,284,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,274,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

