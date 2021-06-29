QS Investors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,843 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,332 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,426,000 after purchasing an additional 238,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

