QS Investors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

QS Investors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

NYSE:MAA opened at $170.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.54. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.63 and a twelve month high of $172.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

