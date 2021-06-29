Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $565,000 Position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 56,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGGRU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at about $497,000.

AGGRU stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. Agile Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

