Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Under Armour by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.