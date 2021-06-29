Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Murphy Oil by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,476.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

MUR stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 3.19. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.