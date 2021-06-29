Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,222 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 162.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Shares of VST stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.