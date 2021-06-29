Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 7,370 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after buying an additional 508,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after buying an additional 357,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after buying an additional 92,938 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

Shares of O stock opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.31.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.19%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

