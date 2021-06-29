Trexquant Investment LP Has $570,000 Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of AngioDynamics worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.82.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

