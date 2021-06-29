7,285 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 97,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $9,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.02. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.