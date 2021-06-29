Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Personalis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Personalis by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Personalis by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist decreased their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,194.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $2,467,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,039,763.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,712 shares of company stock worth $3,643,834 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

