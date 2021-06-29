Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter worth $93,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,993,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,524,881. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HGEN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of HGEN opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -2.39.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). On average, equities analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

