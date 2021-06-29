6,607 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,607 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MasTec by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in MasTec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in MasTec by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.32. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MTZ shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

