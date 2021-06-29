Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $336,966.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,643 shares of company stock worth $8,826,071 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

