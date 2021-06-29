10,624 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 465.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.62. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

VOYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

