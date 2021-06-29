Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $283.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.34 and a 52 week high of $289.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

