FY2022 EPS Estimates for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Raised by Analyst

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Columbia Banking System in a report released on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35.

COLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,154 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,471,000 after acquiring an additional 52,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

