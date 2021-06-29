Contrasting CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CubeSmart and Global Net Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $679.18 million 13.96 $165.62 million $1.72 27.36 Global Net Lease $330.10 million 5.34 $10.78 million $1.79 10.32

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 24.07% 9.39% 3.86% Global Net Lease 1.58% 0.34% 0.14%

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. CubeSmart pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Net Lease pays out 89.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Net Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CubeSmart and Global Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 2 1 4 0 2.29 Global Net Lease 0 1 2 0 2.67

CubeSmart currently has a consensus price target of $37.56, indicating a potential downside of 20.20%. Global Net Lease has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.85%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Global Net Lease on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

