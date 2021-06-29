Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Price Target at C$51.00

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFN. Scotiabank cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

TSE AFN opened at C$38.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$722.91 million and a PE ratio of -2,566.67.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.3099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

