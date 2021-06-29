Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Malvern Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MLVF. TheStreet lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.07. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Malvern Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.38% of Malvern Bancorp worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.