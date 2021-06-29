Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives $71.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:BKH opened at $67.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.90. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,759,000 after buying an additional 460,433 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,215,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,130,000 after buying an additional 29,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,484,000 after buying an additional 79,067 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 988,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,972,000 after buying an additional 42,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,498,000 after buying an additional 65,186 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

