Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 70.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $11,059,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.91.

Shares of GS stock opened at $368.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The company has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.