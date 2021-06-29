Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $489,000 Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,028 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REG opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.37. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

