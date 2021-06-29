CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 202.7% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBMB opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. CBM Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. CBM Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 8.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBM Bancorp stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.46% of CBM Bancorp worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut CBM Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

