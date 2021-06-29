Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Drops By 81.3%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,981 shares during the quarter. M3F Inc. owned approximately 3.72% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a market cap of $72.63 million, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.80. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

