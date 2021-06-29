Amalgamated Bank Buys 4,499 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,228,000 after buying an additional 4,080,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $289,965,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,797,000 after buying an additional 907,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,470,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,274,000 after buying an additional 494,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $227,890,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of -101.25 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $79,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,382,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

