Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,392 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Corteva worth $25,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Corteva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Argus raised their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

