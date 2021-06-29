BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 465,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 64,300 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $27,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.