Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 1,269 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $30,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 633.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,067,000 after acquiring an additional 46,260 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $255.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.63. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.62 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.