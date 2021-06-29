SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $10,309,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $372,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 56.5% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $988,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.07.

NYSE:OSK opened at $122.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

