SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after buying an additional 45,692 shares during the period.

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $122.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.41.

