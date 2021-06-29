Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,000 S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of S&W Seed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 28.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 13.4% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.70. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

