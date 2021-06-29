Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys 193 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 67,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after buying an additional 243,747 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $237.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $158.13 and a 1 year high of $238.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

