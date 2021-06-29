SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 26,445 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,354,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,548,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $79,885,000 after acquiring an additional 759,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

JNPR opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,142 shares of company stock worth $3,538,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

