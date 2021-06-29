Axiom Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,290,000 after acquiring an additional 411,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 381.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,334,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $22,267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,698,000 after acquiring an additional 138,976 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF stock opened at $155.18 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.72 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.32.

