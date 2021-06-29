Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYT stock opened at $259.19 on Tuesday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.14.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

