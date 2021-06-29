Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $51,000 in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

Shares of COMS stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. COMSovereign Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

COMSovereign Profile

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS).

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.