Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $118.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.84. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $119.06.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

