Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tufton Capital Management purchased a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. 3.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDR stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.25. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 240.60%.

In other Blonder Tongue Laboratories news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,487,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $34,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

