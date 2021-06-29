Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bank in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

FRBA opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.98. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in First Bank by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Bank by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

