Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy to Buy

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised shares of Altura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of CVE ATU opened at C$0.21 on Monday. Altura Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$22.33 million and a PE ratio of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altura Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altura Energy Company Profile

Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property.

