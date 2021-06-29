Piper Sandler Comments on First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a report released on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

