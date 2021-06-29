Analysts Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) PT at C$34.67

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFI. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$28.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$14.40 and a 1 year high of C$32.74. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -17.36.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$727.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$683.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

