Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.26). Berkeley Lights posted earnings per share of ($4.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.12 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,600.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,633. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,475 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after buying an additional 2,088,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,198,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after buying an additional 342,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after buying an additional 771,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

