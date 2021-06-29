LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $118.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 97,038.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

