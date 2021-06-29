EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after buying an additional 464,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after buying an additional 206,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,872,000 after buying an additional 191,033 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $521.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $477.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.61 and a 52-week high of $527.04.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

