Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.