Barclays PLC Acquires 2,344 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 115.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cable One by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO opened at $1,897.59 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,793.90.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

